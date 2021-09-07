- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 80 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el martes 7 a las 17:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi.

Hogar de duelo: Moreno 1317

