Inicio Necrológicas Adolfo Cristobal Plem (Q.E.P.D) Adolfo Cristobal Plem (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 7 septiembre 2021 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 80 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el martes 7 a las 17:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Moreno 1317 Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.