- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 73 años, sus restos son velados en Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados este viernes 10 a las 15:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.

Hogar de duelo: Tucumán 1369 – Crespo.

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here