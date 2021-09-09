Inicio Necrológicas Agueda Beatriz Ditrich Vda. de Baron (Q.E.P.D) Agueda Beatriz Ditrich Vda. de Baron (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 9 septiembre 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 73 años, sus restos son velados en Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados este viernes 10 a las 15:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Tucumán 1369 – Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.