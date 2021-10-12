Inicio Necrológicas Albino Roberto Schaab (Q.E.P.D) Albino Roberto Schaab (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 12 octubre 2021 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 80 años, sus restos serán cremados el miércoles 13 de octubre a las 09:00 en el Crematorio Solar del Río. Hogar de duelo: Independencia 1221 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.