Alejandro Roberto Stieben (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redacción - 18 mayo 2021

Falleció a la edad de 79 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este martes 18 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Estrada 523 Crespo