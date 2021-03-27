Inicio Necrológicas Alfonso Felipe Gerner (Q.E.P.D) Alfonso Felipe Gerner (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 27 marzo 2021 6 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció en Crespo a la edad de 75 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el domingo 28 a las 11:00 en el cementerio local. Hogar de duelo: Av. Belgrano 1953 – Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.