Inicio Necrológicas Amelia María Hartmann Vda. de Roldán (Q.E.P.D) Amelia María Hartmann Vda. de Roldán (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 9 junio 2021 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció en Crespo a la edad de 83 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio Parroquial de San Benito. Hogar de duelo: Ramírez 929 – Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.