Inicio Necrológicas Ana Cornelia Bisterfeld Vda. de Frickel (Q.E.P.D) Ana Cornelia Bisterfeld Vda. de Frickel (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 10 octubre 2021 Falleció a la edad de 71 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 10 en el cementerio de Aldea Protestante. Hogar de duelo: Laurencena 1486 Crespo