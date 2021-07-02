Inicio Necrológicas Angel Fabián Sian (Q.E.P.D) Angel Fabián Sian (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 2 julio 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 50 años, sus restos recibieron sepultura este viernes en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Lavalle 1117 – Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.