Aurelia Heck de Metz (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redaccion - 29 enero 2021

Falleció el 28 de enero de 2021 a los 86 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Estrada 1809 – Crespo.