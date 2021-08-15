Inicio Necrológicas Aurelio Eugenio Neuberger (Q.E.P.D) Aurelio Eugenio Neuberger (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 15 agosto 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 66 años, sus restos fueron sepultados este domingo 15 en el cementerio de Colonia Merou. Hogar de duelo: Juana Azurduy 1161 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.