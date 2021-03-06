Inicio Necrológicas Beatriz Haydee Palotta de Knop (Q.E.P.D) Beatriz Haydee Palotta de Knop (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 6 marzo 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció el viernes 5 de marzo a la edad de 74 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo:Ana Minguillon 688 – Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.