Benito Marcelo Kemerer Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 4 septiembre 2021

Falleció a la edad de 75 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 4 en el cementerio de Crespo.

Hogar de duelo: Rodríguez Peña1458 – Crespo.