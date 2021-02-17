Inicio Necrológicas Benjamín Juan Godofredo Schmidt (Q.E.P.D) Benjamín Juan Godofredo Schmidt (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 17 febrero 2021 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció el día martes 16 de febrero a la edad de 83 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: José Hernández 471 – Libertador San Martin - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.