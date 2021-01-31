Inicio Necrológicas Bernardo Carlos Heck (Q.E.P.D) Bernardo Carlos Heck (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 31 enero 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 77 años. Sin velatorio. Sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio local. Hogar de duelo: French 1607 – Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.