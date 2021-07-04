Inicio Necrológicas Berta Glas (Q.E.P.D.) Berta Glas (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 4 julio 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 94 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Vieytes 1366 Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.