Inicio Necrológicas Carlos Alberto Bauer (Q.E.P.D) Carlos Alberto Bauer (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 17 junio 2021 Falleció a la edad de 64 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramirez 1032 sala «B» y serán inhumados el día jueves 17 de junio a las 10:30 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi, previo acto religioso. Hogar de duelo: Ejido Crespo