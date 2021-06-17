- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 64 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramirez 1032 sala «B» y serán inhumados el día jueves 17 de junio a las 10:30 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi, previo acto religioso.
Hogar de duelo: Ejido Crespo

 

- Publicidad -




Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here