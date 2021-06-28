Inicio Necrológicas Carlos Alberto Eurich «Pato» (Q.E.P.D) Carlos Alberto Eurich «Pato» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 28 junio 2021 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 64 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el martes 29 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Roque Sáenz Peña 584 Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.