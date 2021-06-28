- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 64 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el martes 29 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Roque Sáenz Peña 584 Crespo

 

