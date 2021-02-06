Inicio Necrológicas Carlos Ernesto Rothar «Licho» (Q.E.P.D) Carlos Ernesto Rothar «Licho» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 6 febrero 2021 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 58 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura el domingo 7 a las 8:30 en el cementerio local. Hogar de duelo: Yrigoyen 904 - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.