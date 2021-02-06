- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 58 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura el domingo 7 a las 8:30 en el cementerio local.
Hogar de duelo: Yrigoyen 904
