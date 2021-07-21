- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 44 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el jueves 22 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Salomón Ruda 738 – Crespo
