Carlos Javier Hauff (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redacción - 21 julio 2021

Falleció a la edad de 44 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el jueves 22 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Salomón Ruda 738 – Crespo