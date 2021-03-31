Inicio Necrológicas Catalina Herminda Schöenfed Vda. de Haberkorn (Q.E.P.D.) Catalina Herminda Schöenfed Vda. de Haberkorn (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 31 marzo 2021 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 90 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Rivadavia 728 – Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.