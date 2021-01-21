Inicio Necrológicas Clara Victoria Duarte de Saluzzo (Q.E.P.D.) Clara Victoria Duarte de Saluzzo (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redaccion - 21 enero 2021 6 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció el 21 de enero de 2021 a los 26 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Aldea Santa Rosa. Hogar de duelo: Tucumán 875, Crespo. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.