Falleció a la edad de 85 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura este miércoles 7 a las 9:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.

 

Hogar de duelo: Esteban Pesante 1221 Crespo

