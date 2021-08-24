Inicio Necrológicas Daniel Alberto Ayala «Pando» (Q.E.P.D.) Daniel Alberto Ayala «Pando» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 24 agosto 2021 15 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 41 años, sus restos son velados en Estrada 1622 y recibirán sepultura el martes 24 a las 17:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Moreno S/N Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.