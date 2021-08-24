- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 41 años, sus restos son velados en Estrada 1622 y recibirán sepultura el martes 24 a las 17:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Moreno S/N Crespo

