Inicio Necrológicas Dora Amelia Claucich (Q.E.P.D) Dora Amelia Claucich (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 27 septiembre 2021 Falleció a la edad de 92 años, sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Aldea María Luisa. Hogar de duelo: Calle S/N Gdor. Etchevehere