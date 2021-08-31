Inicio Necrológicas Edit Haydee Weinbinder de Córdoba (Q.E.P.D.) Edit Haydee Weinbinder de Córdoba (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 31 agosto 2021 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 73 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez sala «A» y serán inhumados el martes 31 de Agosto a las 16:00 en el Cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Vieytes 947 – Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.