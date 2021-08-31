- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 73 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez sala «A» y serán inhumados el martes 31 de Agosto a las 16:00 en el Cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Vieytes 947 – Crespo.

