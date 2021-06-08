Inicio Necrológicas Edmundo Daniel Kemerer (Q.E.P.D) Edmundo Daniel Kemerer (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 8 junio 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 69 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes 7 de junio en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Alberdi 1643 – Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.