Necrológicas Eduardo Jorge Migel (Q.E.P.D.) Eduardo Jorge Migel (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redaccion - 29 enero 2021 Falleció el 29 de enero de 2021 a los 73 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Ruta 12 Km. 403 S/N – Crespo.