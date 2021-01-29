- Publicidad -

 

Falleció el 29 de enero de 2021 a los 73 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Ruta 12 Km. 403 S/N – Crespo.

