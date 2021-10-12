Inicio Necrológicas Eduardo Julio Zapata «Toto» (Q.E.P.D) Eduardo Julio Zapata «Toto» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 12 octubre 2021 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 66 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este martes 12 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: French 1535 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.