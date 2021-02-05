Inicio Necrológicas Elisa Teresita Rothar Vda. de Rau (Q.E.P.D) Elisa Teresita Rothar Vda. de Rau (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 5 febrero 2021 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 87 años, sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Entre Ríos 1130 Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.