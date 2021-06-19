- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 87 años, sus restos fueron sepultados este sábado 19 en el Cementerio de Aldea Jacobi, previo acto religioso en el Cementerio.

 

Hogar de duelo: Ejido Crespo.

