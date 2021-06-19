Inicio Necrológicas Emilio Schmidt (Q.E.P.D.) Emilio Schmidt (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 19 junio 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 87 años, sus restos fueron sepultados este sábado 19 en el Cementerio de Aldea Jacobi, previo acto religioso en el Cementerio. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Ejido Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.