Enrique Romero (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 12 junio 2021

Falleció en Costa Grande a la edad de 64 años, sin velatorio. Sus restos serán inhumados este domingo 13 a las 11:30 en el cementerio local. Hogar de duelo: Costa Grande