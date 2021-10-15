Inicio Necrológicas Erica Erminda Paiffer Vda. de Pfarher (Q.E.P.D.) Erica Erminda Paiffer Vda. de Pfarher (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 15 octubre 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 83 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala C y recibieron sepultura en el ceementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: 25 de Mayo 656– Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.