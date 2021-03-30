- Publicidad -
Falleció en Crespo a la edad de 75 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el martes 30 a las 11:00 en el cementerio local.
Hogar de duelo: Belgrano 918 Crespo
