Necrológicas Esther Elizabeth Elsesser Vda. de Sturtz (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 8 marzo 2021 Falleció en Crespo a la edad de 83 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes 8 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Formosa 1371 Crespo