Inicio Necrológicas Fernando Pedro Kemerer «Nito» (Q.E.P.D.) Fernando Pedro Kemerer «Nito» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 10 septiembre 2021 Falleció a la edad de 77 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala C y serán inhumados este viernes 10 a las 17:30 en el cementerio de Aldea San Rafael. Hogar de duelo: Belgrano 1136 – Crespo