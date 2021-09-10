- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 77 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala C y serán inhumados este viernes 10 a las 17:30 en el cementerio de Aldea San Rafael.

 

Hogar de duelo: Belgrano 1136 – Crespo

