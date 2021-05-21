Inicio Necrológicas Gerardo Enrique Block (Q.E.P.D.) Gerardo Enrique Block (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 21 mayo 2021 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 86 años. Sin velatorio. Sus restos fueron inhumados en el ceementerio de Aldea Protestante. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Buenos Aires 955– Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.