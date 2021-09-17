Inicio Necrológicas Gerardo Pablo Engel (Q.E.P.D) Gerardo Pablo Engel (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 17 septiembre 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 82 años, sin velatorio. Sus restos fueron inhumados este viernes 17 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Av. Belgrano 1021 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.