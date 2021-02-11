Inicio Necrológicas Gladys Noemi Andaluz Vda. de Ruffini (Q.E.P.D) Gladys Noemi Andaluz Vda. de Ruffini (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 11 febrero 2021 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 84 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala B hasta las 11:00 del viernes, luego serán cremados Hogar de duelo: Corrientes y French – Victoria. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.