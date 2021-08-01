Inicio Necrológicas Graciela Beatriz Ruppel de Schlotthauer (Q. E. P.D) Graciela Beatriz Ruppel de Schlotthauer (Q. E. P.D) Por Redacción - 1 agosto 2021 6 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 60 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura el lunes 2 a las 11:30 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Entre Ríos 504 Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.