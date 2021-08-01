- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 60 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura el lunes 2 a las 11:30 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi.
Hogar de duelo: Entre Ríos 504 Crespo

 

- Publicidad -




Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here