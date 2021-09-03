- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 29 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 sala C y recibirán sepultura el viernes 3 a las 15:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Dr. Minguillón 1712 Crespo

