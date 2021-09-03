Inicio Necrológicas Guillermo Juan Paul (Q.E.P.D) Guillermo Juan Paul (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 3 septiembre 2021 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 29 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 sala C y recibirán sepultura el viernes 3 a las 15:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Dr. Minguillón 1712 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.