Héctor Alejandro Grimaux (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redacción - 28 julio 2021

Falleció a la edad de 51 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este miércoles 28 en el cementerio de Aldea María Luisa.

Hogar de duelo: López Jordan S/N Aldea María Luisa