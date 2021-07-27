- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 80 años, sus restos son velados en el salón Rio de La Plata Puiggari y serán inhumados el 28 de julio a las 10:00 en el Cementerio de Puiggari, previo responso.
Hogar de duelo: Ejido Libertador San Martín.
- Publicidad -




Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here