Inicio Necrológicas Héctor Rubén Bender (Q.E.P.D.) Héctor Rubén Bender (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 27 julio 2021 5 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 80 años, sus restos son velados en el salón Rio de La Plata Puiggari y serán inhumados el 28 de julio a las 10:00 en el Cementerio de Puiggari, previo responso. Hogar de duelo: Ejido Libertador San Martín. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.