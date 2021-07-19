- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 72 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura este lunes 19 a las 15:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Los Paraísos 977 Crespo
