- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 60 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 12 en el cementerio de Aldea María Luisa.

 

- Publicidad -




Hogar de duelo: Hipólito Irigoyen 339– Aldea María Luisa.

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here