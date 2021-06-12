Inicio Necrológicas Hugo César Sánchez (Q.E.P.D.) Hugo César Sánchez (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 12 junio 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 60 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 12 en el cementerio de Aldea María Luisa. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Hipólito Irigoyen 339– Aldea María Luisa. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.