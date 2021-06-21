Inicio Necrológicas Hugo Raúl Vechette (Q.E.P.D) Hugo Raúl Vechette (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 21 junio 2021 13 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 71 años. Sin velatorio. Sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes 21 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Los Constituyentes 1006- Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.