Isabel Gareis Vda. de Haberkorn (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redacción - 19 junio 2021

Falleció a la edad de 93 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 19 en el Cementerio de Crespo.

Hogar de duelo: América 1743 – Crespo.