Jorge Alberto Siebenlist (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redacción - 11 marzo 2021

Falleció el lunes 8 de Marzo a la edad de 41 años, sus restos fueron inhumados ayer en el cementerio de Crespo.

Hogar de duelo: Malvinas 355 – Crespo.