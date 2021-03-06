Inicio Necrológicas José Carlos Werner (Q.E.P.D.) José Carlos Werner (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 6 marzo 2021 7 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 26 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 6 en el cementerio de María Luisa. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo:Isletas. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.