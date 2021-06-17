- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 49 años, sus restos son velados en av. Ramirez 1032 sala «A» y serán inhumados este jueves a las 09:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Italia 115 – Crespo
