Juan Rosa Trossero «Juancho» (Q.E.P.D)
Por Redacción - 11 mayo 2021

Falleció este lunes 10 a la edad de 86 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio local. Hogar de duelo: Berutti 1775 Crespo